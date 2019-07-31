Linux Mint vs Ubuntu Comparison

Introduction Ubuntu and Linux Mint are two of the most popular Linux distributions out there. Many users prefer Linux Mint because it is bein
Introduction
Ubuntu and Linux Mint
Desktop Environment
On the other hand, Linux Mint uses Cinnamon which is a desktop environment based on GNOME but with the aim of being more classic. Despite this, Cinnamon uses much of the main GNOME components to come up with a classic desktop environment but with modern technologies.
The development cycle of both distributions
Ubuntu publishes a new version of Ubuntu every 6 months. And every two years it publishes an LTS version that receives support for at least 5 years. The last stable version of Ubuntu is 19.04 that will be supported until January 2020 while the last LTS version is 18.04. The rest of the versions that are not LTS only receive 9 months of official support.
This development cycle allows to frequently test the new features that will be incorporated into the distribution. It also gives users the ability to keep up to date with them.
On the other hand, Linux Mint publishes a new major version every time Ubuntu publishes an LTS version. This makes it a slower development because there are fewer people to develop it. It also distributes minor updates to the current version similar to the Windows “service pack” every time Ubuntu releases an image. For example, Linux Mint 19 is based on Ubuntu 18.04 and Linux Mint 19.1 is based on Ubuntu 18.04.1. In this way, the limited Linux Mint development team only takes stable LTS versions to develop the distribution.
Own applications of the distributions
Linux Mint includes many of its own applications such as XED (Text Editor) or PIX image viewer. In the case of Ubuntu, there are no applications of its own.
However, Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has developed a technology for the distribution of applications called Snap. It comes by default installed in Ubuntu but not in Linux Mint.
In the same way, Linux Mint has other applications to help manage the system such as the powerful update manager and improved software sources.
Codecs Multimedia
Ubuntu and Linux Mint for legal reasons do not distribute by default all the multimedia codecs that we would like. However, in Ubuntu using the terminal we can install the package ubuntu-restricted-extras where are the Flash plugin, Microsoft fonts, and other things.
In Linux Mint we have that package, but we also have a more specialized one called codecs-multimedia that we can install from the main menu of the distribution.
Conclusion
Ubuntu and Linux Mint are quite mature Linux distributions with clear development goals and lines. Both offer the opportunity to have a nice, stable system with a great capacity to manage programs.
In this post, we have explained the main differences between the two, however, internally there are still many more. It’s up to you to know which one you like best.
