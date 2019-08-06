Debian ‘Buster’ 10.1 coming in September

Debian is by far my best choice for a server as I love the stability and dependability. As per Debian lists announcement ,the will release Debian 10.

Debian is by far my best choice for a server as I love the stability and dependability. As per Debian lists announcement ,the will release Debian 10.1 on 7th of September 2019. Along with this there is going to be a release for Debian 9.10 as well. As per official Debian , they will try to release a stable release every 2 months . The release was delayed because of the Debian conference 2019

Debian 10 released earlier had the following included.

Desktop Environments (Debian 10)

Cinnamon 3.8

GNOME 3.30

KDE Plasm 5.14

LXDE 0.99.2

LXQt 0.14

MATE 1.20

Xfce 4.12

System

Linux kernel 4.19 (from 4.9)

systemd 241 (from 232)

Web Servers

Apache 2.4.38 (from 2.4.25)

nginx 1.14 (from 1.10)

Programming Languages

Go 1.11 (from 1.7)

Node.js 10.15.2 (from 4.8.2)

PHP 7.3 (from 7.0)

Python 3.7.2 (from 3.5.3)

Ruby 2.5 (from 2.3)

Rust 1.34 (from 1.24)

Databases

MariaDB 10.3 (from 10.1)

PostgreSQL 11 (from 9.6)

Lets wait and see what 10.1 will bring